Susan Reid, Pleasanton
Pleasanton is fortunate to have Valerie Arkin as a candidate for the City Council. Based on her many years on the Pleasanton Unified School District Board of Trustees, she will be a great council representative for Pleasanton residents. She has demonstrated a high degree of integrity, competence, and understanding of complex issues. I have known Valerie for many years and can attest to her fairness, kindness, and respect for different opinions.
She is not accepting any money from developers or other special interests. She will represent the residents on issues such as preservation of the historic downtown, avoiding extreme development that does not fit with the infrastructure (traffic, water supply, etc.), and maintaining the excellence of Pleasanton schools. We need Valerie Arkin on the city council.