Richard Andrews, Livermore
No one likes a “sore loser” -- the whiner who has lots of excuses for a loss. But a worse offender is the “arrogant winner”, like Trump in 2016. A letter on 12/8 by a Mr. D.R Carlson is a grand example. His written effete sneer was typical of those who are poisoning our system. His crass and false aspersions to the defeated were careless and incorrect. His pompous attitude showed why those of us who are willing to accept a loss and try to unite (from both sides) have difficulty. I accept my Livermorians who voted for the victor as people who have a different perspective, but want Livermore to succeed. We will do political jousting again. But until then, we have many more things in common that unite us. We must move forward. DRC clearly has no clue as to this concept.