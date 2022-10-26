Maintaining an adequate and safe water supply during California’s severe drought is a major challenge. In order to meet this challenge, we must have our best, brightest and most innovative thinkers and decision-makers in place at all levels of government. With his vast knowledge and experience, collaborative attitude, unimpeachable integrity and commitment to the public good, incumbent Arun Goel is the obvious choice for Dublin San Ramon Services Director in Area 5 (East Dublin).
Having served our community well in various capacities, Arun understands the true meaning of public service. He conscientiously studies the issues at hand. He listens to and genuinely cares about his constituents. He brings their concerns, as well as his own, to the table. As a man of principle, he is not afraid to stand up for what is right.
Arun is well aware of the economic impacts of the pandemic and inflation on low-income and fixed-income households. Without his support and the support of the two DSRSD directors from San Ramon (Ann Marie Johnson and Marisol Rubio), DSRSD would have been the only water retailer in the region not to participate in the state’s low-income household water assistance program. Struggling households in our district would have been denied access to this important program.
Please join me in voting for Arun Goel for DSRSD Director. He works for all of us.