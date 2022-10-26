J. Thompson, Dublin

Maintaining an adequate and safe water supply during California’s severe drought is a major challenge. In order to meet this challenge, we must have our best, brightest and most innovative thinkers and decision-makers in place at all levels of government. With his vast knowledge and experience, collaborative attitude, unimpeachable integrity and commitment to the public good, incumbent Arun Goel is the obvious choice for Dublin San Ramon Services Director in Area 5 (East Dublin). 