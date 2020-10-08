Kunal Khaware , Dublin
My name is Kunal Khaware, and I am a junior at Quarry Lane in the City of Dublin.
Throughout these past couple months, I have been campaigning for Arun Goel, who is running for mayor in Dublin. By giving the youth a platform to voice their ideas, it is clear to me that he is the best candidate for the job. Arun is a clean money, ‘people-centric’ candidate who will strive to create unity and allow for robust discussion. Seeing him in action, I can personally attest to his values of trust, transparency, and truth that I can constantly rely on.
When I first approached Arun, I wanted to discuss potential community solutions to mitigate Covid-19 impacts on small businesses, health codes, and public safety. As a young bystander within my community, I had always been interested in civic engagement but was simply a spectator. Arun gave me a platform to advocate for these issues and now I help lead the youth team on his campaign.
His humility and ability to teach and guide youth is the greatest community service he can offer. I wholeheartedly support Arun Goel for mayor, and you should too!