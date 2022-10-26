Maryann Brent, Livermore

Recent news articles and letters to the editor attempt to divert readers from Marchand’s damaged position by attacking Joan Seppala and The Independent. Voters are learning that Marchand has a pattern of supporting developers and special interests, such as Legacy Partners, Attitude Aviation at the Livermore Airport, Eden Housing, and Garaventa Hill. Evidence is emerging that in return, many contribute to his campaign. Increasingly, Marchand has turned a deaf ear to the public.