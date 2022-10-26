Recent news articles and letters to the editor attempt to divert readers from Marchand’s damaged position by attacking Joan Seppala and The Independent. Voters are learning that Marchand has a pattern of supporting developers and special interests, such as Legacy Partners, Attitude Aviation at the Livermore Airport, Eden Housing, and Garaventa Hill. Evidence is emerging that in return, many contribute to his campaign. Increasingly, Marchand has turned a deaf ear to the public.
Faced with his declining popularity, his supporters have adopted the strategy of accusing Joan Seppala, and also Jean King, of not caring for the disadvantaged because they want to see Eden Housing relocated, They envision more affordable housing and an inviting park for the community to enjoy in the heart of our downtown.
For decades, they have supported organizations such as Open Heart Kitchen, TriValley Haven, Culinary Angels, Missing Man Ministries, Sunflower Hill, and Axis Community Health. Importantly, in 2022, the Seppalas actively raised funds and matched donations to bring an innovative stroke program to Stanford-Valley Care Hospital in Pleasanton.
The Seppalas and Ms. King give tremendous support to the Tri Valley community. Attacking their values and attributing false motives to their vision for the community is truly outrageous.