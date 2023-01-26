Rich Buckley, Livermore
NO LONGER A CHURCH THAT TOLERATES INCLUSIVITY ?
I’ve been attending Livermore Asbury Methodist Church since I was 6 years old in 1949 when Dad moved us back to Livermore after WW2. A stint in military service and college being my only extended absence. I might be mistaken, but I think the record will show I am one of the longest attending souls....to this one church... and no longer welcomed. I write in two roles: (1) Asbury Member, (2) Pres., Peace And Conflict Resolution (dot) Org., Corp., https://tinyurl.com/haj73k6c.
The Church, in my opinion, has evolved itself away from me as much as I may have evolved away from what it proclaims to stand for today here in Livermore.
“Nonsense...Of course Rich is welcomed.” Might be the words our minister would offer. But it’s just a public relations line and not the truth ... is my intuition … Not once has anyone on the Tiny Homes Committee directly sought my input, even after offering half a dozen papers on the subject.
A DEADLY LAW
California is now facing a global transition. Renter housing applications that uncover criminal activity cannot be used as a basis to deny housing. I don’t always disagree with that... as the other side of the story is important and I often respond.
THE PROBLEM IS
The problem is, we should not be providing housing for homeless that close to childcare centers and offering only partial supervision. You cannot have 100% security with cameras and guards with guns. There’s always a way to defeat security sooner or later... as footnoted by some of my friends who were POWs in Hanoi during the Vietnam War where I served with them.
MISLEADING MEMES
Another issue I disagree with Livermore Asbury, is Tiny Homes create false meme’s.... it’s not...SHELTER AND FOOD... they intentionally speak it backwards... it’s FOOD AND SHELTER. They plan to load up Tiny Homes granting multiple tenants life-time residency rights... by default.... each of which cannot be evicted by our new Alameda County Woke Sheriff who refuses to serve eviction notices!
Political meme’s have divided the entire country into tribal groups to control us. That tactic isn’t going to cut it anymore. We are becoming that which organized religion will never give... we are becoming ENLIGHTENED. Seek truth … Namaste...