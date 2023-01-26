Greg Scott, Livermore
I am grateful to Asbury Church for having hosted Open Heart Kitchen, Partners for Change, Fertile GroundWorks, University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners, and others. My survival would have been more questionable had Asbury Church not done these things.
Still, we do not have the political will and real intent to solve homelessness. We would all need to make transitions and implement structural changes to do so.
“The data has shown that you’ve got to provide someone with a house first. Then we can deal with all the mental health crisis and health crisis and disabilities.” (Jake Medcalf in David Jen, “Church Envisions Tiny Home Project for the Unhoused”, The Independent, 1/19)
Housing first policy is bunk! “[E]vidence based policy fails to integrate evidence and values into policy deliberations.” (Stanhope and Dunn, “The curious case of Housing first: The limits of evidence based policy”, International Journal of Law and Psychiatry, July-August 2011). (If you care to inform yourselves further, please read some of Tracy Kidder’s book “Rough Sleepers”, 2023, and note the references to “death by housing.”)
“Specifically in Livermore, there were 174 individuals who were observed as being unsheltered during the count.” (“Applied Survey Research’s 2022 point-in-time-count,” Jen, ibid.). For 16 residences at Asbury that could “typically run between $175,000 and $225,000” a total cost may be from $2.8 to $3.6 million. Thus, if you house 16 out of the 174 you have 158 remaining that could be equivalently housed for another $27.65 to $33.55 million. Where do we think we are going to obtain this monstrous financial resource? Tell me, from a Christian perspective: Who gets a room in the inn and who doesn’t?
Homelessness is like a chain reaction, multiple injuries and fatalities accident. The problem is that more crashes are occurring than injuries are being attended to. If emergency medical personnel were as ineffective as the homeless advocates and homeless-industrial-complex professionals addressing the disaster of homelessness, then the crash victims would fare far worse. It is no wonder the homeless crisis is perpetual. Under this mode more will die at the accident site. With this management already too many homeless are needlessly dying. I was acquainted with six homeless that have died since the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic began.
The approach we are taking to homelessness is insane.
(Note: I referenced both Asbury pro-tiny house and anti-tiny house OpenAI ChatGPT (Generative Pre-trainer Transformer)-created letters to write this letter.)