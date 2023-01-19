I attended the Asbury Church informational meeting on the 11th. They asked two things of us, that we listen and avoid name calling. Specifically, they said we shouldn’t accuse people with concerns of being NIMBYs, as that can be hurtful. This was most generous of them, considering the Bible has no such reservations.
“Whoever gives to the poor will not want, but he who hides his eyes will get many a curse.”
“The righteous care about justice for the poor, but the wicked have no such concern.”
I don’t wish to imply the Bible is an infallible document, and it has been misquoted by the selfish and the cruel. That said, serving the less fortunate is not a minor theme of the text. Jesus Christ himself was homeless. I can think of nothing more Christian than building homes for those who most need them, and I would never try to tell the faithful to do otherwise.
At the meeting, I did listen, and I learned the tiny homes will be permanent housing, rather than transitional. This answered my main question, as homeless advocates have told me that permanent housing provides more stability and hastens the healing process. Further, through personal accounts and review of scientific study, I learned from the meeting that housing prevents crime and drug abuse.
For those who don’t know, NIMBY stands for Not in My Backyard. NIMBYs often say such things as, “Of course I’m in favor of more housing. Just not here.” Sound familiar?
The meeting at Asbury was well attended. Unfortunately, a vocal few disrupted the question-and-answer section, name calling and illustrating they had also not listened. Here’s my suggestion: If you don’t want to be thought of as NIMBYs who gladly ignore scientific study and scripture to step on the necks of the less fortunate, stop acting like it.