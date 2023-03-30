Rich Buckley, Livermore, Methodist Member
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Rich Buckley, Livermore, Methodist Member
Tiny Homes and Asbury have been temporarily captured by negative unholy forces ...in my opinion. I have attended Livermore Methodist Church (Asbury) since 1948.
Asbury ignores input from neighbors, never directly answer questions, and plods ahead to lobby and place Tiny Homes housing on its East Avenue, Livermore site. They do this while keeping Asbury members unaware of the seething resentment they engender, as they personally mount great concerns for child safety neighboring families.
WHAT WOULD CHRIST DO?
Christ never condemned the person; he condemned the act. He did not judge the person; he judged the act. Christ disrupted the temple moneychangers. “My house will be a house of prayer, but you have made it a den of thieves.”
Do not sacrifice our children to Asbury delusional group think. Do not file an application for funding. Grow more food. There are plenty city owned or managed properties to provide Tiny Housing.
…NAMASTE…
