Donna Cabanne, Livermore
Eden Housing contamination? What is next? The Water Board will tentatively approve a clean-up plan and issue a fact sheet. The public will only have 30 days to comment on the proposed clean-up. It is critical that all residents receive the fact sheet to be able to comment in a meaningful manner and informed manner. The costs of clean-up are likely to be more expensive if an underground garage is built at this site. Other clean-up alternatives, similar to those used to clean-up J Cleaners before installing Stockmen’s Park, could be cheaper and require less monitoring.
The Water Board does not have the ability to mail the fact sheet to all residents, but the city can and should. Please request a mailing of the Water Board contamination findings for Eden Housing be sent to all residents — email Mayor Bob Woerner, bwoerner@cityoflivermore.net; Councilmember Bob Carling, rwcarling@cityoflivermore.net; Vice Mayor Trish Munro, pkmunro@cityoflivermore.net; Councilmember Gina Bonanno, rebonanno@cityoflivermore.net; and Councilmember Brittni Kiick, bkiick@cityoflivermore.net.
Also, please ask all council members to hold a hearing to explain the possible clean-up solutions and the costs for each alternative. We will pay the costs; we have a right to know the total price.