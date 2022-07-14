Owen Brovont, Livermore
American society, and Western culture in general, is very sick — possibly unto death. It’s astonishing that an entire culture has been so cowed by general accusations of moral and ethical flaws. I’m talking about accusations of racism, white privilege, white supremacy and white fragility, all intentionally designed and developed to confuse people and inculcate a sense of guilt specifically aimed at the Caucasian members of American culture. It’s spreading to all the other adherents of Western culture. It’s nothing less than a concerted attempt to assist in orchestrating the assassination of the dominant English-speaking culture, which pointedly means America, because it’s the most successful derivative of English culture that spread during the 17th and 18th centuries.
There are racists in every race and culture, black, white, yellow and brown, but it doesn’t include every member of every race, though that is what black activists accuse the predominantly White culture of America, Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. In America today, there are conspicuous threads of envy and a desire for revenge powerfully motivating the attitudes and activities of many leaders of the Black community. These leaders have expanded their efforts to enlist support from all “people of color” in an attempt to legitimize their accusations and to appear they are more broadly held throughout the country. This effort has also successfully sought to enlist large numbers of young, educated, urban, white women, as well since they have long complained of being relegated to a secondary status in a society dominated by men! That pretty clearly narrows the ultimate cultural assassination target down to white men and conservative white women!
This effort, whose strongest roots go back to the late sixties and grew through the seventies and eighties, has been astonishingly successful to date, so successful that the very survival of contemporary society is in question. It is, in fact, on the verge of dissolution in favor of a Marxist style socialism. The general lack of interest and the absence of appropriate reaction of the American people suggests a combination of resignation and disinterest, compounded by a large measure of ignorance and stupidity.
Assassinating a culture entails modifying its history by demoting the memory of those who created it to lower status by attacking their behavior and undermining their achievements, to reduce their status as models for the culture. It also serves to demean the self-esteem and self-confidence of the culture.