Carol Silva, Livermore
A lot has been said about the location of Eden Housing and the focus of Livermore’s City Council to not review other locations for this affordable housing. I assume that at this point in time that the level of soil contamination is being evaluated. Although there are plenty of unknowns, I don’t understand why the City of Livermore has not begun an assessment of the costs of various options. These options include Eden Housing undertaking the partially-built Legacy project, or having Eden Housing located north of Railroad Avenue or at another location so that Livermore can have a decent-sized central park.
There would be costs to installing and maintaining a central park, but those costs could be mitigated by eliminating a portion of landscaped street medians that are located throughout the city. The importance, significance and value of having a central park is almost immeasurable for downtown businesses and for park visitors.
At present, especially if the contamination is significant, and at a time when Livermore citizens are pushed up against a wall to file a lawsuit so that their voices can be considered, I think that it is prudent that the city begins an honest assessment of the estimated costs and timelines of options, and the costs of working “now” with Livermore citizens and Save Livermore Downtown versus fighting citizens in court.
The longer that the city chooses not to review and evaluate options and work with Livermore citizens, the more costly it will be for Livermore. Livermore taxpayers deserve to know the costs and benefits of possible options to Eden Housing locations before costs get out-of-hand.