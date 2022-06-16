Theodore Schaefer, Livermore
Let's review the recent past.
1) The Mayor and City Council gave away, almost free, very expensive land for a downtown hotel, then loaned them $2 million, at a giveaway rate and a very long repayment period, to create an off-site parking lot, after they begged-off doing the agreed underground parking.
2) Now, the city is giving/loaning $8 million tax dollars to Eden to buy the land we DON'T want them to build ugly low-income housing on, which money should be going to building a beautiful city park for all families for the next 100 years plus.
3) Now a few wineries want $12 million from taxpayers for a sewer line extension out to a few of their locations (but not to all the small family wineries who are not on Tesla). These wineries should a) continue dumping grape skins/water on their own land and not in our precious water supply, or b) get city permission for the sewer and build it with their own money, just like any other for-profit business has to do when they want something for their own greater profits. Instead, they want to dump into our water treatment plant, without any greater cost/penalty and another freebie from you. Aren't we generous, while not including small vineyards at all! Vote NO in November.