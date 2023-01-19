Greg Scott, Livermore
“If they [Joan Seppala and Jean King] actually cared about addressing the housing crisis...” (Alan Marling, “Still Without Merit”, Mailbox, 1/12).
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Greg Scott, Livermore
“If they [Joan Seppala and Jean King] actually cared about addressing the housing crisis...” (Alan Marling, “Still Without Merit”, Mailbox, 1/12).
Joan Seppala and Jean King care deeply about the housing crisis, Mr. Marling’s denigrations aside.
By its very moniker, “affordable housing” is largely a socioeconomic dilemma. We cannot solve this socioeconomic vexation through a nonprofit where the executive director makes $415,000 a year - over $200 an hour - and the median pay for its executives is $263,000 a year - over $130 an hour. The Downtown Eden Housing Project is a scam. The quandary for most of obtaining affordable housing is only accentuated by this project’s intrinsic inequality. Housing justice it is not.
We are myopically fixed on a single housing location. We should look for others.
The citizens and future generations of Livermore lose out by not having a decent public park in its historical focal point. It is difficult for most to build financial capital against expenses. However, an adequate park would provide opportunities for all members of the community to build social capital - an invaluable asset to strengthen Livermore - not dependent on socioeconomic class and without the impediment of private residence walls.
If there are billions of dollars for the National Ignition Facility in Livermore, then we are able to have the will to finance a legacy, focal park.
Kudos to Joan Seppala and Jean King for seeking justice on holding to the policies of the Livermore Downtown Specific Plan and the California Environmental Quality Act. If we do not want to honor and have democratic input on these policies that enhance the quality of life in Livermore, then we should throw them in the trash.
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Granada High School’s goalie, above, catches a high shot in the air during the Jan. 12 match against the Foothill Falcons. Granada won 3-2. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)