Our American two-party political system doesn’t work. My previous letter advocated the creation of a new political part based on ancient Roman Stoicism. However, a major deficiency in the system still exists.
I feel that an additional political party is vital to the FUTURE rejuvenation of the American political world. This new party would provide the platform for all actions leading to the equalization of women in all areas. Call it “The Athena League of Equality.” It is named for the Greek Goddess of wisdom and war.
Granted it is only a mere man that is composing this letter, but the problems resulting from the male domination of the world for the past several thousand years are clear to all readers of either history or the modern media. So I must apologize to all female readers for my masculine point of view and inherent bias.
In general, the ALOE Party would work to ensure the following rights and privileges be made available to all women in the world: right to vote, right to serve in government, right to own and control her own property, right to a good education, legal and civil rights as married women, better jobs and equal pay, and to be treated equally in all aspects of life.
The following steps are needed: 1) Each state would need its top ranking political women to choose amongst themselves for one “Matron of the State” who would spearhead that state’s ALOE efforts, 2) They would collect a list of candidates and offer the overall Party Leadership to the best choice [possibly Michele Obama, Hillary Clinton, or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez], 3) The Party would begin to gather members from the grass-roots level and develop local groups based on city or county areas, 4) Funding could be acquired from association with naturally-related vendors of approved products, and 5) Then plans would begin to be made and men would need to watch out.