Anthony Bothwell, San Francisco
The blog that calls itself "LLNL - The True Story" has had a lively exchange lately regarding the proposal to use affirmative action to select an African American as the next director of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.
One anonymous post opined that affirmative action is racist. That argument, though legitimate, is overcome by the need to make up for past racist discrimination. Other anonymous critics merely engaged in name-calling (e.g., "nut job") instead of making an argument.
Those whose only answer is ad hominem have no argument.