News articles and individual posts on social media have attacked Friends of Livermore (FOL), Joan Seppala and the Independent to deflect attention from the problematic slate of political candidates led by John Marchand. The attacks involving FOL state that FOL members are secretly behind different committees that ‘morph’ according to various goals, such as: maintaining the Downtown Specific Plan design standards and CEQA requirements (Save Livermore Downtown); supporting a referendum to relocate housing off the Lucky site (Move Eden Housing); and endorsing 3 political candidates (Take Back Livermore).
There is no ‘morphing.’ The committees have different purposes, comply with the laws applicable to each, and provide information to the public that is transparent and consistent with public reporting requirements. Some supporters have belonged - or do belong - to FOL. Many do not. People who agree with the committee goals make financial contributions to them.
It is true that the Seppalas and Jean King provide substantial financial contributions to the committees, such as Take Back Livermore and others. They are philanthropists. They have generously donated to dozens of charitable organizations in the Tri-Valley, which have benefitted many disadvantaged people over the years.
The Seppalas and Ms. King do not have political power. The only power they have is a groundswell of consensus from Livermore residents who want a city council that maintains the character of Livermore.