Maryann Brent, Livermore

News articles and individual posts on social media have attacked Friends of Livermore (FOL), Joan Seppala and the Independent to deflect attention from the problematic slate of political candidates led by John Marchand. The attacks involving FOL state that FOL members are secretly behind different committees that ‘morph’ according to various goals, such as: maintaining the Downtown Specific Plan design standards and CEQA requirements (Save Livermore Downtown); supporting a referendum to relocate housing off the Lucky site (Move Eden Housing); and endorsing 3 political candidates (Take Back Livermore).