Congratulations to the parents of children in Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) for your victory in preventing the DUSD from adopting its proposed grade 7-12 Grading for Equity program, which was recently rejected by a 3-2 vote. This successful vote followed several meetings that culminated in the last two board meetings during which 30+ parents spoke against the program each time.
To understand Grading for Equity, you need to understand the redefined meaning of “equity,” which best translates to “equality of outcome” or “forced equality.” The rejected equity-based grading system would have sacrificed the joy of learning for many by discouraging high achieving students from doing their best and would have allowed students to cheat without penalty, in violation of the DUSD’s own Board Policy 5131.9.
Given that the DUSD historically has a 97% college acceptance rate, parents argued that such radical changes could only do harm.
However, parents must remain vigilant because 29 teachers in the district were trained for equity grading and are prepared to implement their training in the upcoming school year. Although administrative support and training has been stopped for now, individual teachers can apply either the standard-base grading or equity-based grading as they wish in their specific classes.
To help parents understand this equity push and associated issues, there will be a Parents’ Rights symposium in Pleasanton, on Saturday, Aug. 23. Four distinguished panelists will inform attendees how to resist this ideology-religion. They will also answer questions. The four speakers are Professor John Yoo (UC Berkeley), Professor and author Steven Hayward (Berkeley Law), attorney and mother Erin Friday (ourduty.group), and attorney and prior school board member Chris Arend (Paso Robles). Get tickets at https://app.promotix.com/events/details/PARENTS-KNOW-YOUR-RIGHTS--tickets?referrer=event or email to info@fits2021.com.