Glenn Stewart, Livermore
I’d like to introduce our next mayoral candidate, Mony Nop.
I feel that we need a person with vision, a person who engages the community, listens to both sides of issues, and actively seeks solutions that are for the good of the community.
Mony is very approachable, has an outgoing style, and encourages diverse viewpoints. He is definitely a doer, and a people person whose resourcefulness will ensure that difficult decisions to come will be through transparent and thoughtful debate.
He offers a fresh voice as our next mayor with new ideas, such as smart planning for our community to maintain its unique character, addressing traffic congestion and parking concerns that were voiced by residents during the 2017 downtown development workshops, and his vision for the growth of the City of Livermore’s economy, public safety, and the programs and initiatives needed to support a vibrant downtown.
Mony would bring a breath of fresh air.