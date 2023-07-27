National Night Out began 39 years as a way to build local community, as neighbors to meet neighbors, to develop neighborhood camaraderie and proactively build positive relationships with local police and fire departments. NNO takes place on the first Tuesday in August, which happens to be August 1 this year.
Nationally, thousands of communities in all fifty states, as well as US territories take part in NNO, with 440 California cities participating. In Livermore, over 40 neighborhoods have registered to participate, with events taking place from 5-8 p.m. Neighborhoods have planned many activities—food (of course!), games, safety demonstrations, and more—all with the intent of getting to know each other, catch up with friends and neighbors, build community, and meet local police, fire, and governmental officials.
Want to attend a NNO block party? Contact Officer Burris of the Livermore Police Department’s Community Outreach Team at crimeprevention@livermoreca.gov. Have fun and stay cool!