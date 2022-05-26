Johnna Thompson, Livermore
Democracy, it seems, is under attack, not only nationally, but by our own city leaders who are taking extraordinary measures to prevent a future council from relocating the Eden Housing project. Relocating the housing project in favor of a large downtown park is a popular idea among Livermore residents, and there are candidates running for mayor and city council who support the idea, so the current council is attempting to make that move impossible for the next council. It's a ruthlessly undemocratic effort to impose their will, regardless of the desires of Livermore residents. To me, this shows a complete lack of integrity, which, sadly, is becoming the norm for too many politicians. That makes it no less deplorable.