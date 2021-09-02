Dennis Elchesen, Livermore
A survey conducted earlier this year by Save Livermore Downtown found that most residents who responded are opposed to the Eden Housing project as currently proposed. Most letters to The Independent on this topic have also expressed disapproval of the Livermore City Council’s stance on this project. I share their concerns.
Many Livermore residents, including myself, have sent letters and e-mails to the members of the Livermore City Council, have attended meetings with city officials on the topic, have written letters to the editor, and have discussed the project with friends and neighbors. These are all worthwhile activities and should continue.
However, these efforts are not enough. The Livermore City Council has consistently ignored our pleas and has refused to seriously consider any of the alternative plans for affordable housing that have been suggested. Seeing no other option, and in view of the City Council’s continued obstinance, Save Livermore Downtown reluctantly filed a lawsuit intended to resolve the impasse.
Lawsuits are expensive. Skilled mediators and attorneys need to be adequately compensated for their services. Those who oppose the huge Eden Housing project in the heart of downtown Livermore should contribute, as I have, to the significant legal fees being incurred by Save Livermore Downtown.
I retired from Lawrence Livermore National Security while it was still being solely managed by the University of California. Shortly thereafter, UC terminated the health benefits that had been promised to retirees in my situation. When repeated attempts at mediation failed, I joined and contributed to a class action lawsuit against the University to regain our health benefits. Our legal fees were substantial, and although not every retiree contributed to them, enough money was raised to pursue our efforts. Eventually, because of the lawsuit, UC relented and both sides reached a fair and equitable settlement.
I mention this to show that without financial contributions from retirees, there would have been no lawsuit. Without a lawsuit there would have been no settlement. Without a settlement, we retirees would not have received our entitled health benefits.
My point is that the time has come for those who oppose the Eden Housing project, as currently proposed, to financially contribute to the lawsuit filed by Save Livermore Downtown. Contributions of any amount are needed and would be most welcome. To help, please go to savelivermoredowntown.com/donate-page and follow the instructions.