Nicole Alcaraz, Livermore
I was very disappointed with The Independent and Larry Altman for allowing its readers to be misled by the “Aviation Business Owner Offers Solutions to Airport Noise Issue” article (May 12, 2022). I’ve lived on Arlene Way in Livermore for 25 years. Our neighbors where Pete Sandhu’s Five Rivers Aviation profit machine has severely deteriorated our quality of life during these last two years. We have prop planes and corporate Challenger 350 jets now flying over our rooftops at low elevations almost every five minutes during peak times. The noise is so loud that you are unable to have a conversation until the aircraft has passed. Ironically, safety regulations require prop-plane pilots not to fly without a headset, because the noise levels exceed 100db, which is damaging to hearing without protection. However, it appears that Livermore Airport is only interested in photo shots with U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell and collecting fees from Pete Sandhu rather than the health and safety of their residents.
My neighbors and I have emailed and called the Livermore Airport Noise Complaints site, and they’ve done nothing. The only solution the Livermore Airport provides is their Livermore Airport Noise Study, completed 2021/2022. After reading the report, I was shocked that the loudest aircraft noise reported was less than 65 dB at Livermore Municipal Airport during 22-May-2021. According to the noise chart provided in the report, the noise is equivalent to freeway traffic; do you really believe this? Why isn’t Livermore Airport required to place a sound level analyzer equipped with microphones to monitor aircraft noise in areas with high resident airport noise complaints? Or perhaps, why not divert the west landing approach over the 580 freeway?
If only Larry Altman wrote the story taking into consideration both sides of the issue. It would have been a better article if he interviewed residents directly affected by the detrimental noise pollution of the airport expansion. I guarantee you; Pete Sandhu, Eric Swalwell and Livermore Airport officials do not live near Livermore Airport or its landing and departure approaches.