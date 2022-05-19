Frank Dolijack, Pleasanton
The article “Aviation Business Owner Offers Solutions to Airport Noise Issue” was confusing. As a private pilot I have based my airplane at Livermore Airport for 30 years until recently. Quotes from the owner of Five River Aviation and reporter’s paraphasing is noted in the following.
“Pushing the Federal Aviation Administration to create new landing paths from the west, and extend the runway to ease residents’ concerns ...” The FAA does not “create landing paths.” It creates IFR approach procedures, three of which have been in existence for decades and apply only to IFR traffic, and the majority of traffic is VFR. All of these IFR approaches are from the EAST, and none are from the WEST. VFR traffic will arrive from all directions and will enter a downwind leg based upon instructions from the control tower. And “extend the runway” seems a self-serving statement.
“Design an approach from the west that allows (pilots) to come in much higher and glide down to the airport on a normal glide slope on a normal approach slope on a low power setting”. This statement makes no sense to any pilot operating at Livermore Airport. There are NO IFR approaches from the west and VFR traffic land are free to land in any safe manner as they see fit.
Reporter writes “under current rules that need to be changed, pilots who approach from the west must fly around the airport to the east side over downtown Livermore, fly around the south end and go over neighborhoods in Ruby Hill and Pleasanton. Pilots also are required to increase their throttles to 70% engine power during landing, creating noise.” Again, there are no rules existing that need to be changed, and no pilot is required to maintain 70% power.
The airport has a voluntary advisory regarding no operations from 10 PM to 6 AM and an advisory to avoid overflight of neighborhoods to the west for principally VFR aircraft. It has no policy regarding jet aircraft. Jet departures over the residents are a large source of the noise problem. My recommendation is to ask that all jets follow the ICAO Noise Abatement Departure Procedure 1. This is a well-known procedure designed to mitigate noise from jet aircraft. It is followed at many airports around the U. S. After reading the article I noticed no mention of this as a “solution.”