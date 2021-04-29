Rob Blum, Livermore
What the city Council has done and voted on with the Downtown Site Project has been very disappointing and upsetting. Yes, I am disgusted with their bait and switch tactics, I have participated from the original workshops that started a couple years ago. The City Council does not care or listen to what the public want. Why bother to get involved at all? They could have even done a better job with the Stockmens Park. It is very, very bland. A good creative Landscape Architect would have done more for the area.
The City keeps on going, changing to the disgusting bait and switch tactical plans destroying a destination park concept. They are instead making a personal park for the Eden Housing Project. This is not good for a great opportunity to create a grand open space park for the public to enjoy. The City Council is just adding to the ugly towering walls on L street and Railroad Ave. being built for Housing. The towering walls on L Street and Railroad Ave. along with the Eden Housing Project that the City just voted on will be creating canyon walls like the Grand Canyon and destroying the Downtown appeal.
The Eden Housing can be built on adjacent sites along Railroad Ave and still be close to the downtown, do not let the City continue to ignore what the public wishes and wants. We need an Alternative Plan for a grand destination park to represent the open space of Livermore, not several vertical canyon walls of Buildings.