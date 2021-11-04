Doug Mann, Livermore
In response to my October 14 letter, a reader opined that the 2020 Livermore Council election was a “clear choice" and that the majority of voters “agreed with the Downtown Plan.”
If I were to fully unpack every inaccuracy woven into such a misguided takeaway this would turn into one of those mega-letters that I can’t stand to read nor write.
Let’s just think about the 2020 candidates. In district 4 there was only one - the incumbent. Since he won, it counts as the people’s endorsement of the downtown housing. Right? District 3 had two newcomers. A well-meaning but weak opponent was defeated by one with big time endorsements, a well-run campaign and name recognition. Neither took strong positions on Eden Housing, and it would have been inconsequential to the result of that race regardless of what their stances might have been.
There’s an even bigger problem with the reader’s conclusion; the downtown Eden “plan” became nothing more than a humongous BAIT and SWITCH. Many who supported it before the election do not feel the same way now, and people don’t like being tricked by politicians. Anyone who still can’t recognize (or simply accept) the citywide resentment of the whole thing is way out of touch.
In November 2022, the full glory of the Legacy Apartments eyesore will be in clear view, and candidates will have to explain why building a set of sister towers across the street is a good idea or not. None will be able to hide from it, and the voters will be decidedly interested. That, dear readers, will be a “clear choice.”