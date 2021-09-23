Sonya Sheffield, Livermore
Livermore’s Award-Winning Downtown is the heart of the Livermore community. It is a shared neighborhood for all residents and it is the place for our visitors to get totally immersed into the stories of our past and the amazing hospitality and arts of our present. The best of shopping, dining, entertainment and business services are ready to serve you!
The above paragraph is prominent on the city webpage, the downtown Livermore webpage and on numerous other social and business (webpages). It invites people to enjoy our charming, inviting, beautiful downtown and all its amenities — the fountains, outdoor dining, and friendly socializing.
How charming and inviting will it be when all you see is blocks of four-story cement buildings?
How charming will it be when we no longer have families enjoying ice cream on a hot summer afternoon or frequenting the many dining establishments? How charming will it be when you cannot find a place to park or a place to sit?
Our award-winning downtown is just going to be a happy memory, unless our current city council starts to listen to what the majority of our residents want for the heart of our city!