Thank you for publishing the well-written article on the recent crash of the B-17 (“909”) World War II vintage bomber.
The article accurately explains the devastating loss of this airplane to its owners, the Collings Foundation, all involved, and the warbird community. For the past 27 years, Collings has visited the Livermore Airport as part of its Wings of Freedom Tour.
We hope that the tour will continue, including available flight experiences.
At this time, until the National Transportation Safety Board completes its investigation, no changes have been proposed.