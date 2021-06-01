Dennis Elchesen, Livermore
As the five members of our Livermore City Council assumed their duties, they took a solemn oath to uphold the United States Constitution and all applicable laws and ordinances of the State of California and the City of Livermore. They also tacitly pledged to represent the citizens who elected them and to carry out their wishes to the fullest extent possible. It is in this latter capacity that our Livermore City Council members have been derelict, in my opinion.
A recent survey has shown that approximately 80 percent of Livermore residents strongly oppose the huge Eden Housing low-income housing project as proposed and recently approved by a majority of the Livermore Planning Commission and the entire Livermore City Council. I’ve lived in Livermore for 52 years and I truly love our fine city. I’m well acquainted with many of my fellow residents, neighbors, co-workers, and parishioners. Everyone I’ve talked with agrees that more affordable housing is needed in Livermore. However, they and I agree that constructing enormous four-story, high-density structures, occupying a full city block in the heart of downtown Livermore, is not the right approach.
There has been some scuttlebutt about a recall election aimed to replace our mayor and other city council members. While that action might be satisfying at some level, I do not support it because it wouldn’t do any good. I would much rather see our elected officials, all interested parties, and our concerned citizens work together to find a better solution to our serious dilemma. No one said it would be easy. Other viable approaches have been proposed. They involve moving the entire Eden Housing development north of Railroad Avenue or breaking the overall project into smaller parcels throughout Livermore.
No one wants to spend a lot of money to appeal and litigate the Livermore City Council’s recent decision or to hold a special election. I strongly encourage the Livermore City Council, the Livermore Planning Commission, the Save Livermore Downtown group, the Eden Housing representatives, and my fellow concerned citizens, to hit the pause button, take a deep breath, go back to the conference table, and work together to find a good solution that we can all support.