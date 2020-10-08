Carol Silva, Livermore
Vinnie Bacon is running for Alameda County Board of Supervisors, District 1.
He has master’s degrees in city planning and also transportation engineering. He looks at the big picture, such as how jobs and housing imbalances affect traffic. He can recommend the most cost-effective solution to our county’s issues.
He wants to protect open space, limit sprawl, and improve housing affordability through smart growth and good planning. He wants there to be investment in green jobs to help address climate change.
Vinnie Bacon is an ethical man who refuses contributions from corporations, political action committees, lobbyists, or special interests.
The position of Alameda County supervisor is an important position in regional matters. Please review the candidates, like I did, and vote for the best candidate for District 1 of Alameda County Board of Supervisors - Vinnie Bacon.