Thomas Jefferson, Livermore
Vinnie Bacon is running for Alameda County District 1 supervisor. District 1 includes Livermore and Dublin, most of Fremont, part of Sunol, and most of the Livermore-Amador Valley.
Vinnie has a master’s degree in transportation engineering and city planning from the University of California-Berkeley. Given the horrendous traffic here, Vinnie's expertise is certainly needed. He worked for four years as a transportation planner preparing environmental impact reports, traffic-impact studies, and transportation-demand modeling studies.
Vinnie says he has never accepted a penny of developer money and never will. How refreshing to know that the big developers won't be able to buy his vote.
On Jan. 23, at a candidate forum at Livermore's Granada High School hosted by The Pleasanton Weekly and Livermore Indivisible, Bacon was there to answer questions from the public. Likewise, on Sept. 13, he participated in a virtual candidate forum hosted by Livermore Indivisible. On the other hand, his opponent David Haubert, while invited, was a no-show at both events.
Definitely, vote for Vinnie Bacon for Alameda County supervisor in the Nov. 3 election.