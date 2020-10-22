William Zagotta, Livermore
I have voted this week for Vinnie Bacon for county Supervisor, and I recommend Tri-Valley residents do so also.
Bacon has been endorsed by both the East Bay Times and by The Independent. Vinnie is not accepting special interest or PAC money.
Bacon has a master’s degree in city planning. He established his pro-planning credentials by fighting to stop a large urban sprawl development project in Fremont. It was in a sea of residential development without an elementary school nor the money to build one. He believed that the urban sprawl luxury housing was not a benefit for Fremont.
He lost that fight, but that fight influenced a later election that bent Fremont’s City Council in a more environmentally sensitive direction. That kind of leadership is badly needed at the Board of Supervisors of Alameda County. Urban planning issues have been, are, and will be an important part of Alameda County’s future activity.
Another example- he is opposed to the industrial scale solar panel project proposed for the agricultural land in North Livermore ... not too surprising since he is endorsed by the Sierra Club. Recall that the club was a leader in establishing the Urban Growth Boundary in the Tri-Valley.
To his credit, he not only opposes the solar project, but he suggests an alternative, i.e. infill solar projects in urban areas. He estimates that more than 600,000,000 watts of infill power could be produced by covering parking lots and large warehouses etc. with solar panels.
He opposes nuclear power, which I think is a mistake, but that is just me. Nuclear is clean, reliable and could supply the base power for times when renewable power options are unavailable. I think further examination of the economics of nuclear is especially important for fighting climate change.
He favors adding affordable housing and additional jobs in Tri-Valley cities, so more residents can live where they work and thereby reduce the county’s traffic congestion somewhat. At the same time, he supports Valley Link and encourages the building of state-of-the-art, mixed-use development near transit.
I voted for him, and I hope you will too.