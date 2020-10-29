Donna Cabanne, Livermore
Do you want a supervisor who listens, is hard-working and committed to protecting open space?
Then Vinnie Bacon is your candidate.
His opponent, Dave Haubert, mayor of Dubin, is proud of his leadership that has promoted a faster growth rate than most cities in the state except for a few in LA. Why? Follow the money.
Some of the anti-Bacon mailers come from an anonymous committee called "Preserving Agriculture in Alameda County" ID#1390831, with a San Francisco phone number, 415-884-5500. Please call and ask what they know about agriculture in Livermore. This committee has not disclosed how much it spent on mailers.
Haubert collected $590,791 through the end of September. 27% was from people who do not live in our district. 46% was from companies and committees. Haubert's biggest expense was $151,856 to Axion Strategies of Kansas City. Please call them at 816-407-1222 and ask if they can find Livermore on a map.
Don't want outsiders to determine our future? Don't want a supervisor beholden to outsiders and home builders seeking the maximum profit?
Then vote for Vinnie Bacon, who is decent, honest, and committed to protecting open space and Measure D. Vinnie has the experience, education and a proven track record for working with diverse groups. Vinnie Bacon is the best candidate and the only true environmentalist.
Bacon is simply the best.
Vote early. Vote Green. Vote for Vinnie Bacon for Alameda County Supervisor District One. Let's build a better future together. Vote Vinnie Bacon.