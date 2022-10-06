Bianca Covarelli
Save the Hill - Livermore
It’s important to remember ex-Mayor Marchand was in office when the illegal Environmental Impact Report was certified, and an illegal approval was entered on the Garaventa Hill proposed housing project. The Hill is sandwiched between Vasco and Laughlin Roads. This is highly environmentally sensitive land with endangered species habitats.
As a result of his actions, over the next three years, the City was sued, lost a landmark case that set a legal precedent and is now California “case law” using Marchand and Council’s actions as an example of what not to do. This is what his version of “success” gets us.
For over a decade, my personal experience trying to reason with the ex-mayor and council fell on deaf ears. I trusted my intuition that their faulty FEIR certification and housing project were not lawful. The Appellate Court overturned the Superior Court’s ruling and overwhelmingly decided the City’s actions were unlawful. The California Supreme Court upheld that judgment. This ruling is telling and a testament to the need for transparency.
After exhausting communications with the Marchand City Council, the City fought the case on behalf of the developer, instead of standing firm with the residents. The time, expense, and resources spent by the City to defend their erroneous actions over the last three years was appalling.
To say it was “a done deal” before it was actually a done deal was misleading and calculating. Calling the lawsuit “frivolous”, as I’ve heard the Council mention, is ignorant at best. It’s the Law - to be honored.
It’s not just this issue. Marchand’s Council also performed poorly on citywide decisions involving traffic congestion, inadequate parking, affordable housing inventory, etc. Their preferred replacements will guarantee more of the same.
Is this the leadership we want going forward? Or do we want a new vision, a new perspective and a new Mayor and Council who operate with transparency, integrity, honor and are open to listening to the collective while in service to us? My intuition led me before and it’s guiding me powerfully again. That’s why I’m voting for Mony for Mayor. He has brilliant visions for Livermore. He is in favor of honoring the court ruling and using existing conservation funds to save and preserve The Hill, as are Ben Barrientos and Carol Wahrer. They are the new choice for resolving complex issues with fresh new vision.