Yvonne Konneker, Livermore
Have you noticed that people sometimes get louder when they’re not listened to? The Livermore City Council is not listening to the opponents of the morphing nature of downtown development. I recently heard that the Eden Housing Project now needs more 3-bedroom units in addition to the 2-bedroom units, which will increase the footprint of the building. So, don’t move it; make it bigger. I think that the City of Livermore and Eden Housing haven’t been completely transparent about changes.
Then opposers of the opposition have the audacity to say that the opposition is wasting taxpayer money by delaying development. Who is wasting taxpayer money? Wouldn’t it behoove the city council to seriously consider the myriad good reasons for moving the Eden Housing Project and look at who stands to make a lot of money if the project stays where it is—and grows?
The city council is using millions of dollars of taxpayer money to fund a project that has dubious benefits for the future of Livermore’s downtown character. I moved to Livermore when CA-84 was rerouted to Isabel Avenue to relieve the horrible congestion through downtown. Are we moving backward? I see moving traffic only getting worse, and residents of the Legacy development haven’t even moved in. Add the Eden Housing Project and see what you get. And I’m not even talking about parking.
Feng shui is an ancient Chinese traditional practice that seeks to “use energy forces to harmonize individuals with their surrounding environment” (Wikipedia). I don’t think we need to know feng shui to feel the blockages. For the more scientific-minded, take your before-and-after blood pressure when you’re driving downtown. This is our chance to introduce new energy on the city council. I’m voting for Mony Nop and Ben Barrientos in my district.