Yvonne Konneker, Livermore

Have you noticed that people sometimes get louder when they’re not listened to? The Livermore City Council is not listening to the opponents of the morphing nature of downtown development. I recently heard that the Eden Housing Project now needs more 3-bedroom units in addition to the 2-bedroom units, which will increase the footprint of the building. So, don’t move it; make it bigger. I think that the City of Livermore and Eden Housing haven’t been completely transparent about changes.