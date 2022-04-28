Rich Buckley, Livermore
You may soon realize how bamboozled we in the west have been. I’ve compiled a list of resources here: https://tinyurl.com/tdwpt3kr
I love the beautiful Ukrainian people but they are being used by violent neocons in the US to fight to the last drop of Ukrainian blood under elite Nazi holdout criminal Azov Battalions - the same ones your fathers and grandfather joined with Russia to bring to heel May 8, 1945.
Col. Scott Ritter USMC (retired) gives analysis that yields an important point of view demanding the US stop escalating proxy NATO war to the point that Russia feels it is existentially threatened. These total idiots running DC are just more of the neo-Nazis they claim Russia to be.
DID YOU KNOW?
Russia is doing everything by the lawful NATO book. Did you know that according to NATO rules that recognizing a breakaway Donbass and Luhansk and then being invited by the breakaway government to defend the new territory, exactly as Russia has undertaken, is lawful under NATO Rules? No? Why should you, the western media is in the pocket and controlled by the deep state and doesn’t tell you.
What is the the deep state? Is it a raciest perspective? Or is it an ancient violent breakaway cult of ancient satanic criminals seeking world domination?
You may soon realize how bamboozled we in the west have been.