I have lived in Livermore my entire life and have campaigned for, and been elected to, public office as a Livermore Area Recreation and Park District board member. I’ve also participated in various campaigns on local community issues and have supported local candidates for office. As part of this process, I have placed hundreds of signs within the community in accordance with local sign ordinances. To say that I am outraged by the current sign situation occurring with Measure P signs would be a gross understatement. I have never seen such divisiveness in the community. It has manifested itself through the ongoing removal and vandalism of the “Yes on P” signs.
Signs that I personally placed have been removed and vandalized not once, but multiple times. Even the replacement signs were vandalized and removed, many of them cut into pieces and left as litter. This is unacceptable. To disagree with a position or issue is part of the democratic process, but the willful acts of vandalism are not. I therefore think that the Livermore City Council should seriously consider enacting a policy that the cities of San Ramon and Dublin have already enacted, that is, prohibiting all political signs in public areas of the city. This action should hopefully end the sign issue, allowing those involved to concentrate on factual discussion of issues as part of the election process and not have to worry about placement of signs.