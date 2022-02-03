Diana McGregor, Dublin
Livermore is my childhood home. Many memories of my small, cowboy town warm my heart. Two memories were revisited because of recent material published in your paper.
First were the memories conjured while reading the obituary of Dr. Shirley.
As a kid in the fifties, Dr. Shirley was the only vet in town. If our family pets, cats, dogs and the occasional wild bird needed medical attention, his was the office we went to. Many of our cats and dogs were treated for common ailments on a regular basis. Our cocker spaniels were forever getting foxtails lodged deep into their ears. Thankfully, Dr. Shirley would care for our pets and send us on our way. As a youngster, I never thought of him as anything other than our town vet. Reading his obit gave me a broader picture of who he was as a human being. Livermore was lucky to have such a person as part of our community.
The second memory relates to the Bank of America. Again, as a young child, that imposing building was one of grandeur in my eyes. I would accompany my mom as she did her banking during the limited hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On a blazing summer day, we would enter this building - the coolest place in town. It was dark, a respite from the glaring sun. The marble counters where customers filled out their deposit or withdrawal slips were just above my head. I would stand beneath them as my mom completed her forms. The teller windows were taller than me as well, and if I remember correctly, the windows themselves had iron grates that would open for business or close, depending on teller availability. I love the feeling of importance that the building communicated. It was always a rude shock when we left its cool, dark environment only to face a blindingly hot summer's day.