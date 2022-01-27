Sheryl Shay, Livermore
I have lived in Livermore for four years, having moved from Oregon. I love the history here and visited The Bank of Italy building soon after arriving. When I read in The Independent that the building was to be lit up one night to celebrate its centennial, I jumped at the chance to come experience it. Beautiful and majestic, the lights highlighted the gorgeous architectural curves and the unique finish work! I took pictures before heading to the front entrance where I met Lynn and Joan Seppala, the building’s owners. They graciously and warmly welcomed me to the building they love to share with the community. Thank you, Lynn and Joan, for preserving this legacy building in our midst.
The bank founder, A P Giannini, tirelessly worked for the betterment of Livermore’s residents as Lynn and Joan Seppala continue to do. The Bank of Italy building reminds all of us of a time where honesty, inclusion, and vision were hallmarks in our city. Lynn and Joan Seppala continue to show us these same qualities through their unselfish work in our midst. As I keep the sight of the lit up Bank of Italy building in my memory, may I always be reminded of the commitment of generous people here. We live in a great community; may it continue to be so.