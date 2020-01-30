The Bankhead hotel would occupy a prime location on North Livermore Avenue, next to the Bankhead Theatre where it fits nicely. It turns out that it would deserve to be noticed because it would be a 4-Star Hotel!
It would have a restaurant offering breakfast and lunch, "small plates" from the bar, and of course room service. Since the hotel would be surrounded by many fine downtown restaurants, the hotelier plans to allow them the privilege of serving dinner to the hotel guests.
The Bankhead hotel has had more than its share of controversy. The time is now to end costly construction delays. The time is now to stop the endless squabbling between Livermore citizens over downtown issues. The Bankhead hotel is as close to perfect as we can hope for, and it is ready to build!
Please vote “Yes” on Measure P in March.