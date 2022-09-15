A. S. Lopez, Livermore

Ben Barrientos is currently a candidate running for Livermore City Council District 2.  I remember when he was the Assistant Principal at Calvin Simmons Middle School in Oakland.  Mr. B, as the students called him, was fair and friendly, and well respected by both teachers and students.  Whenever trouble arrived at his office, he would listen to both sides and work out a plan to avoid a repeat problem.  Mr. B always tried not to send any student home, where no learning would happen.  He was a real inspiration to the students.   