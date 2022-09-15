Ben Barrientos is currently a candidate running for Livermore City Council District 2. I remember when he was the Assistant Principal at Calvin Simmons Middle School in Oakland. Mr. B, as the students called him, was fair and friendly, and well respected by both teachers and students. Whenever trouble arrived at his office, he would listen to both sides and work out a plan to avoid a repeat problem. Mr. B always tried not to send any student home, where no learning would happen. He was a real inspiration to the students.
In the time that I have known Ben Barrientos, I have also witnessed him as a teacher, high school coach, and president of the Livermore Lions Club. He thrives in leadership roles and encourages the ideas of others. He is a willing listener, who is always interested in the concerns of others. He is canvassing Springtown and northeast Livermore to introduce himself to his neighbors and discuss any issues and concerns they might have.
I encourage the residents in District 2 to vote for Ben Barrientos for City Council.
Forwarding this letter from Kasimir Cobarrubias of San Jose, a longtime friend of Ben Barrientos.