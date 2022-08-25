Joan Beason, Livermore
As a longtime member of the Livermore Lions Club, I have known Ben Barrientos for many years. I have also lived in Livermore since 1962, when my parents moved the family here. I graduated from Livermore High. In the last few years, I have not been happy with our City Council and the direction that they have been leading our city. When Ben decided to run for City Council, I found the person that I wanted to support to make positive changes. I trust Ben to help guide us in the right direction.