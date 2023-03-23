Dennis Vied, Livermore
Last week’s article on the early resignation of the BART IG highlighted, once again, the disaster that is our bay area rail transit system. It is obvious that BART cannot govern itself despite the enormous bureaucracy it encompasses. Have you ridden BART lately? The noise levels at the stations which abut the freeway, and on board the cars, would be illegal if they were present anywhere else. The fact that BART is about to run out of money is just icing on the cake. BART problems, in my opinion, are deeply engineered into the system. BART may be ungovernable and may have to be shut down and be completely reorganized before any improvement is realized. Only the active involvement of Bay Area local governments can rectify this situation. Apparently, the people who were interested and capable of making a difference have resigned out of frustration.