Connor Lam, Pleasanton
Advertisements and marketing are much like sugarcoating a cookie. You are left with the harsh and ugly truth once you take out the sweetened lies and deception. However, Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan has strived again and again to make bills and policies that protect the welfare of California citizens and uncover the truth. She co-authored SB 793 to shut down big tobacco's false advertising.
She not only made policies but continues to stand by her values. Despite her busy schedule, she came as a guest speaker at my Anti-vaping conference, which aimed to explain the harmful effects of vaping through a teen's lens.
She recently created AB 2089; a bill aimed to protect an individual's medical information from harmful advertisements. These advertisements force clients to fill out surveys, unaware of how they are releasing sensitive information. Yet, Assemblymember Bauer-Kahan didn't stand back and let this happen - she wrote up a policy that directly attacks the issue.
A vote for Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan is a vote for a more transparent government in California - one where the truth is brought out of where lies and deceit hide it.