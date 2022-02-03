Alan Marling, Livermore
Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, the rest of the CA Assembly, and Gavin Newsom failed to pass critical healthcare legislation this week in AB 1400. Endorsed by the California Nurses Association, this Cal Care bill would have revolutionized our healthcare. Currently, insurance companies profit by denying claims when you need them the most. Expanding access to single-payer healthcare would’ve saved money overall for our state and also saved lives. A study found that 33% of COVID deaths could’ve been prevented with universal healthcare, as reported in The Catastrophic Cost of Uninsurance: COVID-19 Cases and Deaths Closely Tied to America’s Health Coverage Gaps. Politicians often praised nurses and called them heroes, during the pandemic, but when the time came to listen to them, Assemblymember Bauer-Kahan and Gavin Newsom looked the other way.
They looked to the stacks of money their campaigns receive from insurance companies, directly and indirectly through the CA Democratic Party, which accepts bad money from corporations (even fossil-fuel companies) then passes it on to candidates. This money pollutes the party and all who accept it. To name one instance, Gavin Newsom said before his election that he supports single-payer (universal) healthcare. He even tweeted, “I’m tired of politicians saying they support single payer but that it’s too soon, too expensive or someone else’s problem.” Well, Gavin Newsom, we’re tired too.
I hope Gavin Newsom is challenged in the primary by a progressive who isn’t corrupted by dirty money. I will look to support candidates across the state whom I trust, and neither he nor Assemblymember Bauer-Kahan number among them.