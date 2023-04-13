We at Asbury United Methodist Church are considering building tiny homes on our back lot to provide housing and supportive social services for the chronically unsheltered. The problem of homelessness is big, complicated, and growing, but we want to be part of the solution, even if just a small part.
I have heard several other ideas: creating a tiny home community in the industrial zone of Livermore and/or near the freeway; expanding the Goodness Village of tiny homes; building an apartment-like complex that might house more people on less land; and converting a vacant office or commercial building into housing. Any of these ideas could possibly help, and one does not exclude the others.
I urge you to find a project that appeals to you and work to make it a reality. Become another part of the solution.