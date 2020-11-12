Ken Peterson, Livermore
Now that the election has taken place, every homeowner and small business owner in California should ask themselves if they are willing to forfeit 30 to 55 percent of the value of their homes and businesses to taxes when they die, instead of it going to their heirs.
Most parents want to leave the assets that they have worked hard for to their kids or grandkids to better their lives in the future. The Biden tax plan, and Biden has spoken about this many times, would eliminate the Step Up in Basis laws that have been in existence for decades. Those laws allow for the value of homes and businesses and other assets to "Step Up in Basis" from original cost to fair market value when the owner dies.
The heirs, who usually have homes and lives of their own and aren't going to move into their parents’ home, would be able to sell those assets and realize very little gain or tax. With Biden eliminating these laws, the median California homeowner would forfeit approximately $171,395 to state and federal tax instead of it going to their heirs. The average Alameda County resident would forfeit over $238,000 and the average Santa Clara County homeowner would forfeit about $500,000 to tax instead of these funds going to their heirs.
If you own a small business, it gets worse under Biden, as you add the unrealized gain of that on top of the unrealized gain in your home and other assets to calculate the huge amount that you will forfeit away from your heirs and to taxes.
An Aug. 25, 2020, “Forbes” article illustrates the devastation for small business owners and their heirs, as the tax will be due whether they sell the assets or not. With over 100 million homeowners in the U.S., and almost 31 million small business owners as well, it has been estimated that Democrats will siphon over $30 trillion dollars away from American families over the next 20 years; funds that those families undoubtedly would want to go to their kids and grandkids to leave a legacy and better life to them. This is what awaits you and your family.
There is a well-known saying, be careful of what you wish for. You may get it.