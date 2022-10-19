Michelle Hill, Livermore
Are you happy with the direction this city, state and country is headed? If not, be courageous and fight with your vote! Educate yourself regarding ballot candidates and measures and make your voice heard through your vote! Talk to your neighbors, friends, and family.Make sure they educate themselves and vote too! Change starts at the local level and works its way up. Don’t be persuaded that what’s been going on in this city, state and country is NORMAL. It’s not! Stand firm in your convictions and principles.