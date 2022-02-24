Mark Woy, Livermore
On Sept. 13, 2001, my wife and I transformed our garage door into a version of the American flag. As many did at that time, we felt the need to show our support, love, and respect for the reeling country and to give ourselves some measure of solace for having done something during such helplessness. I have also proudly flown our flag on appropriate national holidays. Very sadly, I can no longer fly the flag I love and respect, at any time. I am extremely afraid that if I do, someone will assume that I support the previous President. The mere possibility that anyone would think I am ignorant, hateful, and gullible enough to support such a criminal and the biggest threat to democracy our country has ever known is an insult I do not want to experience. So, to those of you who are flying the flag outside your home every day, all day, I send you a sarcastic, “Thanks a lot!” Additionally, with no sarcasm at all, I implore you to at least fly the flag correctly and with the respect it deserves. Keeping it out all night is not appropriate unless a dedicated light illuminates it all night. Too many flags you see are being mistreated and show the wear and tear one would expect from neglect. May I suggest that you are much more honest in your flag waving and put up a Trump flag? It would obviously be much harder on the eyes and heart, but at least it would more accurately state your allegiance.