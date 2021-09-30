Kenneth Henneman, Pleasanton
Water, its availability is essential for us living here in our three great Livermore Valley communities. Thankfully it is available, even during this drought year.
This drought year lets be thankful for our water supply; and for the great leaders that emerged during three historically critical, pivotal, time periods (late 1950s, early 1960s, late 1990s).
One: Planning period. In the late 1950s, after the 1955 floods and after groundwater levels dropped 100 feet, the County, aware of the problems, acted and it planned. They engaged with the Department of Water Resources (DWR) to resolve water supply problems. What emerged (for Zone 7, and other Water Districts) included the State Water Project (SWP) South Bay Aqueduct (SBA) water supply contracts. Interestingly, the first groundwater models in Northern California were DWR developed for Valley water planning (Bulletin #118). Zone 7 was a leader in using models for groundwater management. In 1957, Zone 7 was formed to execute the Plans. Zone7 did a good job. Thankfully.
Two: Execution period. In the first five years of the 1960s Zone 7 leadership followed through, remarkably executing Plans with construction. Construction included: Del Valle Reservoir, Patterson Pass Water Treatment Plant, South Bay Aqueduct and recharge pits. These brought water in for urban and ag use, and for groundwater replenishment. Zone 7 did a good job. Thankfully.
Three: A new period of Awareness and Execution. In the 1999-2004 five-year period the Zone 7 Board again became aware of a water supply problem (largely shortage in drought years). Fortunately, they acted, by planning and executing promptly. How? By taking advantage of a special State Water Project situation, Zone 7: One, increased SWP contract supply from 46,000 to about 80,000-acre feet a year. Two, purchased out-of-valley groundwater storage (about doubling 100,000-acre feet of local storage); and, three, enlarging the SBA so, importantly, in wet years Zone 7 can recharge local groundwater expeditiously even during peak summer water usage days.
Note, much of this drought year's available water supply (about 55,000-acre feet needed) comes from this remarkable action. Again, Zone 7 did a good job. Thankfully.
Making water available, especially during droughts, is generally, indeed most often, the result of great leadership during short but critical pivotal periods. These three five-year periods stand out in Valley water supply history. Be thankful for them. (Disclosure, I spent 55 years working on water supplies.)